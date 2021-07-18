Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed after bomb threat

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area.
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Michigan State Police the Mackinac Bridge is closed due to a bomb threat.

TV6 will have more details as they become available.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to an emergency incident around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area.

TV6 will continue updates as new information becomes available.

