High pressure pleasantries continue for a warm and mostly sunny Sunday

Upper Midwest high pressure holds into Sunday, allowing for warming to continue in the Upper Peninsula. But during the heat of the day, elevated smoke from wildfires in Southern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario can mix down to surface -- bringing regional air quality down to moderate. A small number of unusually sensitive groups may have a few health concerns under these conditions.

The crest of the high pressure continues Monday with daytime highs reaching the 90s in some U.P. locations especially along the interior.

The warm air ridge breaks down early Tuesday, bringing cooler air and allowing for a series of systems from Northwestern Ontario to bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula into Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds towards the end of the week with a warmup returning, plus a chance for rain showers Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with onshore winds 5-12 mph and inland winds SW 5-10

>Highs: 80s (warmest inland with a chance of reaching 90)

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late

>Highs: 80s-90s (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, gradually diminishing midday; cooler/mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s-70 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain, diminishing in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 80s

