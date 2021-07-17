Hancock holds 46th annual Canal Run

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, the Keweenaw Peninsula’s premier running event made its in-person return. Cheering fans, cowbells, runners and walkers were all present for the 46th annual Canal Run.

Hundreds of people ran and walked through the course in Hancock, where race director Angela Luskin says beautiful sights were passed.

“There’s great views out there of the Portage Canal,” said Luskin. “The finish in downtown Hancock is super festive and really awesome as well.”

The race was also for a good cause, as proceeds will go to the Omega House in Houghton.

“The Omega House is home for those that are at the end of life,” Luskin explained. “It’s end-of-life care where they are treated really well.”

The event’s options included a half marathon, a five or ten-mile run, and a five or ten-mile walk. Stephen Eles of Houghton won the men’s half marathon and thought Saturday was a good day.

“I ran my first mile at five minutes and 16 seconds,” he said. So I gapped the field right away, and I just kept pushing from there.”

Eles, who has taken part in the Canal Run for years, says this victory was bittersweet.

“I’m actually moving in two weeks,” he stated. “This could be my last Canal Run, so it’s nice to actually win for the fifth time and leave on a high note.”

People of all ages, including TV6′s Andrew LaCombe and Jesse Wiederhold, raced along the water and on the streets.

After going virtual last year, Luskin was joyous seeing everyone in person.

“The Canal Run is a signature event for our area and our community,” she stated. “To be able to be here in person and see Quincy Green full of people celebrating, it just feels absolutely wonderful.”

All of the runners and walkers were thrilled to cross the finish line and are looking forward to dashing into the dawn again next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.