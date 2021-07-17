Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer

WEST BRANCH TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A fire destroyed the inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer on Friday evening.

Forsyth Township Fire Department responded to the call on Electra Street in West Branch Township.

According to First Assistant Chief, Jeff Milner, the fire started in the kitchen.

Two children between the ages of 9 and 17 were inside the home at the time of the incident but made it out safely.

The cause is suspected to be electrical.

The flames were contained on the first floor within the first 15 minutes of the fire department arriving on the scene but smoke and heat damage spread to the second floor.

“The interior might be gone but the outside is still good,” Milner said. “It’s a brick building multi-living complex so, the interior is damaged but it’s rebuildable.”

Skandia West Branch Fire Department and Forsyth Township EMS also responded to the incident.

