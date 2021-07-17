Advertisement

Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer

Townhouse fire in West Branch Township
Townhouse fire in West Branch Township(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A fire destroyed the inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer on Friday evening.

Forsyth Township Fire Department responded to the call on Electra Street in West Branch Township.

According to First Assistant Chief, Jeff Milner, the fire started in the kitchen.

Two children between the ages of 9 and 17 were inside the home at the time of the incident but made it out safely.

The cause is suspected to be electrical.

The flames were contained on the first floor within the first 15 minutes of the fire department arriving on the scene but smoke and heat damage spread to the second floor.

“The interior might be gone but the outside is still good,” Milner said. “It’s a brick building multi-living complex so, the interior is damaged but it’s rebuildable.”

Skandia West Branch Fire Department and Forsyth Township EMS also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming

Latest News

Rodeo festivities kick off in Iron River
Rodeo festivities kick off in Iron River
Dial Help using community survey to design programs in the Copper Country
Dial Help using community survey to design programs in the Copper Country
Part of Marquette bike path closed for construction projects
Part of Marquette bike path closed for construction projects
Bridges Out of Poverty workshop held in Houghton County
Bridges Out of Poverty workshop held in Houghton County