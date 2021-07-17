Advertisement

Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township

Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARVON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after an accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township around Friday evening.

According to the Aura Volunteer Fire Department, there was a report of a plane crash on Point Abbaye on Friday, July 16 around 5:00 p.m.

After a long search by many agencies, officials had determined that no plane had crashed.

From the search within the area, agencies had found an accidental fire that had caused a propane tank to explode.

No one suffered any injuries from the incident, and the property owner had put out the fire immediately.

