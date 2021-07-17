Advertisement

Abundant sunshine and continuing to heat UP this weekend

Saturday highs mainly in the 80s as high pressure brings in drier, warmer air.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A longwave ridge of high pressure builds over much of the Upper Midwest this weekend, bringing subsiding dry and warm air to the Upper Peninsula.

The crest of the high system continues Monday with daytime highs reaching the 90s in some U.P. locations especially along the interior.

The warm air ridge breaks down early Tuesday, bringing cooler air and allowing for a series of systems from Northwestern Ontario to bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula into Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds towards the end of the week with a warmup returning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm; onshore winds 5-15 mph and inland winds NE-SE 5-10 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s-Upper 80s (warmest inland)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued warm

>Highs: 80s-90 (warmest inland)

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late

>Highs: 80s-90s (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler/mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s-70 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming

Latest News

nice
Days of nice weather
Karl Bohnak: 6/23/21
A Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Begins Friday
am rain
Drying out for a while
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 7/14/2021
Rain Exits the East Thursday, then a Peaceful Weather Pattern Sets In