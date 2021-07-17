Abundant sunshine and continuing to heat UP this weekend

A longwave ridge of high pressure builds over much of the Upper Midwest this weekend, bringing subsiding dry and warm air to the Upper Peninsula.

The crest of the high system continues Monday with daytime highs reaching the 90s in some U.P. locations especially along the interior.

The warm air ridge breaks down early Tuesday, bringing cooler air and allowing for a series of systems from Northwestern Ontario to bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula into Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds towards the end of the week with a warmup returning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm; onshore winds 5-15 mph and inland winds NE-SE 5-10 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s-Upper 80s (warmest inland)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued warm

>Highs: 80s-90 (warmest inland)

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late

>Highs: 80s-90s (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler/mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s-70 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.