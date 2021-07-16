Advertisement

WUPHD survey results give momentum to counselling and substance abuse programs

The survey began in January, and now it’s making changes for its subjects.
Dial Help is located in Houghton and helps the community better its mental health.
Dial Help is located in Houghton and helps the community better its mental health.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in January, Dial Help asked community members to take a survey about their relationships to drugs and drug addictions.

It’s part of a project “F.A.C.E.” or “Facing Drug Addiction Through Community Engagement.”

Now, the Western U.P. Health Department is looking at that data and using it to direct programming.

One program that came out of the survey, called “Positive Steps,” is already working with a vulnerable population.

“We have the opportunity to offer that program in the Houghton County jail. For women who are there. So next week we will be able to do that,” said Gail Ploe, WUPHD programs coordinator. “Because sometimes people are incarcerated and have no options as far as support or treatment.”

Dial Help and the Health Department are waiting to hear back about a $1 million grant to help implement even more programs over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

Latest News

Delta COVID variant
Fully vaccinated still protected against Delta variant
Treasure Mckenzie shows the community how poverty lingers in communities, even if it's hidden.
Bridges out of Poverty hopes to help economic inequality in Houghton
The bike path is closed around the construction zone.
Founders Landing pier construction closes boardwalk and part of bike path
Staff from Brookridge Heights serves up an Egyptian themed lunch at the Norlite Nursing Center
Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center