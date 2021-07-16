WUPHD survey results give momentum to counselling and substance abuse programs

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in January, Dial Help asked community members to take a survey about their relationships to drugs and drug addictions.

It’s part of a project “F.A.C.E.” or “Facing Drug Addiction Through Community Engagement.”

Now, the Western U.P. Health Department is looking at that data and using it to direct programming.

One program that came out of the survey, called “Positive Steps,” is already working with a vulnerable population.

“We have the opportunity to offer that program in the Houghton County jail. For women who are there. So next week we will be able to do that,” said Gail Ploe, WUPHD programs coordinator. “Because sometimes people are incarcerated and have no options as far as support or treatment.”

Dial Help and the Health Department are waiting to hear back about a $1 million grant to help implement even more programs over the next few years.

