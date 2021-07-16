Advertisement

Women’s Center of Marquette 200 Good Men campaign underway

While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through...
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through donations, Casady says women are welcome to join too.(Remi Murrey)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center’s annual “200 good men campaign” is still going on and the center is looking for donations. The fundraising campaign is a way for men, or women to help the Women’s Center’s mission to support all victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The Women’s Center in turn has programs that educate, advocate, counsel and empower abuse victims.

“It’s really all about the fact that we know men support our cause, we just don’t think they know how to do that and so we’re saying the best thing you can do right now for us is financially help us,” said Beth Casady, Women’s Center Executive Director.

Many donations are made in honor or in memory of fathers, husbands, sons or significant others. The campaign wraps up in August.

