Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Residents hold candles around the former location of the gazebo.
Michigamme residents hold candlelight vigil for removed pocket park gazebo
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community

Latest News

Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements