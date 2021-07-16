Advertisement

UPAWS hosts 24th annual Tee Up 4 Tails golf fundraiser

Local businesses and organizations competed against each other to raise money for the animal shelter.
Teams played golf and competed in games, raffles, and silent auctions.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday morning, Upper Peninsula businesses and organizations hit the golf course for a good cause.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) held its 24th annual Tee Up 4 Tails fundraiser at the Marquette Golf Club. The 27 teams played golf and competed in games, raffles, and silent auctions.

All proceeds support the shelter’s daily operations. UPAWS Fundraising Committee volunteer Karen Rhodes says fundraisers like Tee Up 4 Tails are more important now than ever due to the pandemic.

“We don’t have any government assistance, either local or national, so we really depend on donations from our community,” said Rhodes. “It’s amazing how far our community goes. Last year was a challenge just like other businesses and charities, and this year we’re hoping our fundraisers are even more successful.”

Nearly 30 local businesses sponsored the event to help UPAWS continue caring for its furry residents.

