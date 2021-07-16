U.P. Michigan Works is OPEN for walk-ins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan works opened their doors in July 2021, to walk-in traffic after more than a year of working with the public by appointment only. Job seekers, employers, and partners are welcomed back. UPMW asks that those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact them remotely.

With UPMW’s American Job Centers being open to walk-in visitors, you can get many services and tools face-to-face. That includes workshops that UPMW staff will conduct with job seekers and other members of the public, free of charge. UPMW is also expanding apprenticeship programs in the Upper Peninsula, including State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant, Youth Apprenticeships, Apprenticeship Assistance for job seekers.

