Thousands have to reapply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance; lawmakers seek answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans are looking for answers as thousands in Michigan have to reapply for unemployment benefits received during the pandemic.

648,000 have to submit new information so they can keep unemployment checks already received. Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, or UIA, says those people were notified at the end of last month. Anyone affected gets 20 days to submit updated information.

“They spent that money last year when they received it,” said Rachael Kohl, Workers’ Rights Legal Counsel at Michigan United Director. " Now they are just very concerned that everything is going to be taken away and they are going to be bill for thousand of dollars over their head that they just can’t afford.”

Kohl is a lawyer who helps Michigan residents receive unemployment benefits.

Now, thousands are being asked to give a new reason for why they qualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.

Last year, PUA was created in March with $2 trillion of CARES act money to provide unemployment to people who did not qualify for state benefits.

The Whitmer administration says federal guidelines for PUA eligibility were vague and Kohl agrees.

“There wasn’t a lot of guidance at the beginning of all of this,” said Kohl.

However, Republican Beau LaFave claims the Whitmer administration ignored federal guidance. The state representative supports a GOP push to investigate the UIA as he’s gotten dozens of calls from people needing to reapply.

“We need to find out who was asleep at the wheel,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District. “Who allowed millions of tax dollars to go from the federal government to Michigan residents illegally?”

However, the state says the U.S. Department of Labor has become more specific about who should have been eligible. This means four coronavirus reasons given by Michigan residents are no longer enough.

Those reasons: having your hours reduced because of COVID, seeking part-time employment because of the pandemic, not having enough experience to qualify for regular unemployment and working less while having another claim denied.

However, other coronavirus reasons are still eligible including being diagnosed with COVID-19 and not having childcare.

“They are very, very similar choices and I think because of that most people are still going to be entitled to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” said Kohl.

Kohl has this advice if you were one of the people impacted:

The UIA says it is currently reviewing a waiver process for anyone who was overpaid.

If you are someone who was notified and told to resubmit information for unemployment benefits, you should go to your online MiWAM account or call the UIA for help at 866-500-0017.

