Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Stephenson man has been charged with three felonies for stealing more than $100,000 of timber from the State, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Raymond Vetort, owner of R&J Logging – an independent logging company, was charged with the following crimes:

One count of trespassing or damages to state land: $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and/or $15,000 fine

One count of larceny, a 10-year felony and/or 15,000 fine

One count of malicious destruction – trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil: $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and or $15,000 fine

Although Vetort’s business had a contract to enter and log on state land, he allegedly marked and took timber that was not allowed by the contract.

Vetort was bound over as charged on Friday before Judge Robert J. Jamo in 95-A District Court in Menominee.

“Conservation is a balance between preservation of our state’s natural resources and regulation of the industries that contribute to the health of our economy,” said Nessel. “Those who profit from Michigan’s bounty must abide by the terms and conditions set forth in their contracts in order to strike that balance. This individual violated those terms, took advantage of the state’s resources for his personal profit, and must be held accountable”

An arraignment on the information in this case is scheduled for July 20 at 9:30 a.m. A copy of the charging document is available here.

