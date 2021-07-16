SOS: Voters for August elections should return absentee ballots in person, or via drop box

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With just over two weeks to go, Michigan voters should now return their absentee ballots in person or via drop box.

There are 54 counties with elections on Aug. 3, including elections in Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac and Menominee counties in Upper Michigan.

The location of the local election clerk’s offices and area drop boxes, as well as voter information for applicable elections, can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.

“Michigan citizens have a number of options to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether it’s voting absentee by mail or at their local clerk, drop box, or in person on Election Day, voters can be confident no matter how they choose to exercise their rights, the process will be safe and secure and their vote will be counted and their voices heard.”

Those who do not yet have a ballot are encouraged to visit their local election clerk’s office, where they can be issued one, vote it, and return it to the clerk in the same visit. Those who already have a ballot at home should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person or via drop box as soon as possible.

Registered voters can vote early with an absentee ballot at their clerk office now through August 2, or at their polling place on Election Day, August 3. Those who haven’t registered can register online through Monday, July 19, or register and vote in one trip to their clerk office now through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 3.

For more election information, including the location of the local clerk’s office, area drop boxes, and sample ballots, voters can visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

