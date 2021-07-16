New art event looks to bring artists into Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new art event later this month will be bringing Midwestern artists to Marquette. It’s called Art on the Blocks, and it’s a one day festival featuring artists from around the country.

July 24 at the Lakeshore Park building, there will be live music, with art and food for sale. Art on the Blocks is similar to another popular event held at the same location during Art Week in June but will feature more artists.

“Art on the Blocks it’s going to be a great event. There is going to be lots of local music, local art, but also a chance to see art that is not local. This will be one of the only chances you’ll get to see some of these artists here in town in our own backyard, which is a pretty cool opportunity,” said Amelia Pruiett, MACO Marketing and Promotions Assistant.

Art on the Blocks is July 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

