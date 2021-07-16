Music on Third returns to Marquette with great turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music on Third returned Thursday night in downtown Marquette. 15 local bands set up in front of businesses along Third.

The free community concert is hosted by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Staff with the DDA say with no Music on Third last year, excellent weather and tourists in town the turnout for this first Music on Third was very large, possibly the best ever.

“People are really excited for live music, after a year of really not having a lot going on, people are ready, ready to get back to normal life and this is a great start for it so we’re really happy to have this kind of turnout, this is probably the busiest Music on Third I’ve seen since I’ve been working with the DDA,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator.

Music on Third will continue the third Thursday of August and September.

