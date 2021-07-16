Advertisement

Music on Third returns to Marquette with great turnout

One of the bands performing for Music on Third
One of the bands performing for Music on Third(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music on Third returned Thursday night in downtown Marquette. 15 local bands set up in front of businesses along Third.

The free community concert is hosted by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Staff with the DDA say with no Music on Third last year, excellent weather and tourists in town the turnout for this first Music on Third was very large, possibly the best ever.

“People are really excited for live music, after a year of really not having a lot going on, people are ready, ready to get back to normal life and this is a great start for it so we’re really happy to have this kind of turnout, this is probably the busiest Music on Third I’ve seen since I’ve been working with the DDA,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator.

Music on Third will continue the third Thursday of August and September.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash

Latest News

Logo for Art on the Blocks
New art event looks to bring artists into Marquette
Store staff and LSCP members at ribbon cutting for Dunegrass
Dunegrass holds ribbon cutting for grand opening in Marquette
The Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness on the left and the Keweenaw Cruisers on the...
Classic cars to cruise the Keweenaw
The Quincy Green is where Canal Run finishes.
Canal run closes in on race time