Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - What was originally called in as a garage fire spread to a home in Forsyth Township on Friday afternoon.

TV6 reporter Lily Simmons, who was on the scene, said that a garage had some fire in it, but lots of smoke was coming from the home. Firefighters went up on a ladder and cut part of the roof, causing lots more smoke to billow out. A fire appeared to be in one room of the house.

Marquette County Rescue 131, Forsyth Township EMS, Forsyth Township Volunteer Fire Department, Skandia-West Branch Township Fire all responded. UPPCO was also on the scene.

TV6 has reached out to the Forsyth Township Fire Department for more information.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.