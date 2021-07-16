Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township

Forsyth Township Volunteer Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, Forsyth Township EMS, and Skandia-West Branch Township Fire all responded.
Forsyth township fire
Forsyth township fire(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - What was originally called in as a garage fire spread to a home in Forsyth Township on Friday afternoon.

TV6 reporter Lily Simmons, who was on the scene, said that a garage had some fire in it, but lots of smoke was coming from the home. Firefighters went up on a ladder and cut part of the roof, causing lots more smoke to billow out. A fire appeared to be in one room of the house.

Marquette County Rescue 131, Forsyth Township EMS, Forsyth Township Volunteer Fire Department, Skandia-West Branch Township Fire all responded. UPPCO was also on the scene.

TV6 has reached out to the Forsyth Township Fire Department for more information.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

