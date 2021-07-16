Market Days and U.P. Championship Rodeo return to Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Mary Butterfield has been making hot pads and selling them at Iron River’s Market Days for at least the last four years.

“There’s one for the bowls that you can put in the microwave,” said Butterfield. “Then, there’s a flat one, which you can use as a placemat. And, there’s a big one that you can put on the table for your hot pan from the oven.”

In 2020, she and other local artisans were unable to sell their products during the street event. On Friday, at least two dozen vendors sold products ranging from jewelry to maple syrup.

But that is not the only tradition that returned. Starting Friday night, it was the start of the 53rd annual U.P. Championship Rodeo. Event board member Kim Magone-Dye says this is an event that thrives in the community.

“We have so many wonderful supporters and businesses that, although they had a rough time, stepped up to support us in any way that they can,” Magone-Dye said.

Garrett Yerigan, who is announcing the rodeo for the first time, cannot wait to help bring America’s original extreme sport back to the U.P.

“This one’s special because it’s Michigan’s only PRCA-sanctioned rodeo,” he stated. “We’re bringing you some national finals rodeo cowboys, cowgirls and livestock.”

Other festivities include bull riding and barrel racing. Out of everything, Magone-Dye is looking forward to the return of spectators’ roars.

“Every little bit that you cheer, the harder {cowboys and cowgirls} ride or rope,” she said.

Butterfield was ecstatic to feel a sense of normalcy.

“I am very excited to be here once more,” she mentioned. “I missed my customers.”

The U.P. Championship Rodeo continues Saturday with two performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.