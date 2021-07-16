Lake Superior Day celebration in Copper harbor this weekend
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - You can celebrate the beauty and bounty of Lake Superior in Copper Harbor.
Lake Superior Day is happening from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.
The celebration is at the 6th Street Dock along the Copper Harbor Boardwalk near the Isle Royale Queen boat dock.
Activities include a log rolling demonstration, interactive art, and fishing.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.