Indian River Campground in Hiawatha National Forest closed due to storm damage

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Indian River Campground in Hiawatha National Forest has temporarily closed due to storm damage from earlier this week.

The Hiawatha National Forest says a wind event associated with the July 14, severe weather caused significant windthrow at the Indian River Campground, located just off US-94 between Manistique and Munising, on the West zone of the Hiawatha National Forest.

The area is closed to camping and recreating until further notice.

There were no injuries or otherwise affected public. Initial evaluation of the area shows approximately 150 or more trees down in the campground: uprooted, broken off, leaning and hazardous.

The extent of the damage and appropriate course of action will continue to be assessed.

The storm may have also impacted the Indian River Canoe Trail route. Please use extreme caution when you are near the Indian River Campground.

For additional information, please visit the Forest’s website.

The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the Hiawatha National Forest. (Ben Musielak | Campground Host Ben Musielak/USFS)

