Advertisement

Indian River Campground in Hiawatha National Forest closed due to storm damage

Initial evaluation of the area shows approximately 150 or more trees down in the campground: uprooted, broken off, leaning and hazardous.
The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the...
The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the Hiawatha National Forest.(Ben Musielak | Campground Host Ben Musielak/USFS)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Indian River Campground in Hiawatha National Forest has temporarily closed due to storm damage from earlier this week.

The Hiawatha National Forest says a wind event associated with the July 14, severe weather caused significant windthrow at the Indian River Campground, located just off US-94 between Manistique and Munising, on the West zone of the Hiawatha National Forest.

The area is closed to camping and recreating until further notice.

There were no injuries or otherwise affected public. Initial evaluation of the area shows approximately 150 or more trees down in the campground: uprooted, broken off, leaning and hazardous.

The extent of the damage and appropriate course of action will continue to be assessed.

The storm may have also impacted the Indian River Canoe Trail route. Please use extreme caution when you are near the Indian River Campground.

For additional information, please visit the Forest’s website.

The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the...
The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the Hiawatha National Forest.(Ben Musielak | Campground Host Ben Musielak/USFS)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

Latest News

Staff from Brookridge Heights serves up an Egyptian themed lunch at the Norlite Nursing Center
Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through...
Women’s Center of Marquette 200 Good Men campaign underway
Forsyth township fire
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township
Sign outside Partridge Creek Farm
Farm Fresh Fridays continue at Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming