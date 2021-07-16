Humongous Fungus Fest returning to Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-running fungus celebration is returning to Crystal Falls for the first time in two years.

During the last weekend of July, people will be enjoying the 30th annual Humongous Fungus Fest. It’s a festival celebrating the giant underground fungus in the area, and all mushrooms.

Different events include rummage sales, a mushroom documentary presented at the Crystal Falls Theatre, a vendor village in the city parking lot, and Strawberry and Pie Socials.

“Everyone’s excited that there is something going on,” said Barbara Luck, the president of the Crystal Falls Business Association.” {They’re saying,} ‘Oh great. We’ll be here for that,’ and, ‘Oh great. We’ll come back for that.’ So, there’s a lot of excitement.”

There will be no mushroom tours or giant mushroom pizza this year. The fest starts Friday, July 30th with a parade on Superior Avenue and live music.

