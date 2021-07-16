Advertisement

‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama medical helicopter pilot was released from the hospital Friday after a 187-day stay in the COVID unit.

WBRC reports Ricky Hamm was on an intense breathing device for 147 of those days. He said Friday, “I’m getting better every minute.”

Hamm flies helicopters for Survival Flight, an emergency medical transportation company.

He said more than six months ago he got the first shot of the Moderna vaccine on a Tuesday, got sick on a Wednesday and was in the hospital by Sunday. He said he does not blame the vaccine.

Four other co-workers also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them, including Hamm, had been vaccinated. The four co-workers were back to work within two weeks, Hamm was in the hospital for more than six months.

Family members stayed with Hamm in 24 hour shifts. He said he has a phobia of hospitals, and he thanks his wife, family and the Lord for getting him through.

Hamm said he doesn’t remember the first four months after getting sick and being in the hospital. His wife said he finally became aware and got involved with his treatment and recovery in the “fourth quarter” and things started improving.

She said Hamm is a “guy’s guy” who loves his family and staying at home. She said part of his recovery and journey is because he’s a “stubborn child of God.”

She and Hamm said people should get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hamm said he will get it when he is able.

He and his family got an escort home from area police officers and emergency management agency personnel - friends who were there to congratulate him and happy to celebrate his homecoming.

Hamm said the first things he will do when he gets home are tour his new house, which he’s never seen, and visit his cows.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

Latest News

Staff from Brookridge Heights serves up an Egyptian themed lunch at the Norlite Nursing Center
Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center
The July 14, 2021, storm event caused significant damage at the Indian River Campground in the...
Indian River Campground in Hiawatha National Forest closed due to storm damage
Genshu Price is on a campaign to put other kids through college by raising money through...
Hawaii teen recycles cans, bottles to raise college tuition money, but not just for himself
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Rescuers race to prevent more deaths from European floods