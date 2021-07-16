Fully vaccinated still protected against Delta variant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fully vaccinated people are mostly protected against the more contagious Delta COVID variant, according to the Marquette County Health Department’s Medical Director.

“A vaccinated person without significant medial problems, or immune comprise status, is well protected,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Dr. Lorinser says the Delta variant is a more contagious. However, he says, there is not evidence that it is more deadly.

“I believe most of the experts would say the data is not there for any of the variants being more serious,” said Lorinser.

The doctor says because the variant creates more cases, there will be more deaths, but that the variant itself is not more deadly.

Right now, Lorsiner says Upper Michigan’s coronavirus cases are so low, Marquette County doesn’t have enough cases to get lab tested for variants. Because of this, Lorinser can’t say for sure if the Delta variant is in Upper Michigan.

“I assume Delta is probably here,” said Lorinser. “I still don’t wear the mask because the level is risk is low and my level of risk is so low because I’ve been vaccinated.”

With cases on the rise in most states, Lorinser says traveling is an individual decision and everyone should consider their own health risks.

“Many states are going up in their cases, totally understand that,” said Lorinser. “I think the more important thing to ask is what are hospitalizations and deaths doing?”

CDC data shows deaths nationwide have remained steady or declining for the last two months.

“This virus is not going away in September,” said Lorinser. “This virus will not even go away with immunization rates of 85 percent. I believe this virus is with us to stay for years. We need to move on. The best way to move on? Get vaccinated.”

Currently 63 percent of eligible Michigan residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

