Founders Landing pier construction closes boardwalk and part of bike path

A detour is in place to safely reroute bike traffic around the construction area.
The bike path is closed around the construction zone.
The bike path is closed around the construction zone.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A construction project along Lake Superior will impact bike traffic in Marquette for the rest of the summer.

Work on the Founders Landing pier project is underway. While crews work, some popular sites are off limits.

“The public should be aware the boardwalk is closed, and the bike path around the area is also closed,” said Jon Swenson, Marquette’s community services director.

The bike path is closed from Spring Street to the trail intersection near Lakeshore Boulevard. Swenson says a detour is in place to safely reroute bike traffic around the construction area.

“We’re asking the public to detour up to Front Street, along the Front Street sidewalk, until they get to Spring Street, and then jump back down onto the path,” Swenson explained.

The goal of the $5.67 million project is to restore and repurpose the piers along the lake. The south pier will be larger than the north pier. A new feature included on the pier at the north end will be a kayak launch.

“We don’t really have a place where you can go and launch your human-powered boats in an easy, safe way at this time,” said Swenson. “That’s something that’s really important on the lower harbor.

Swenson says once the project is complete, the lake will be much more accessible to tourists and locals.

“On the northern pier, when you get out toward the end, there will be an accessible window,” he said. “If you’re not able to get in Lake Superior and swim—and not everyone can do that—you’ll be able to get right over the lake and look right in the water, which is a neat experience.”

While the piers will not be used as a marina, a few day-use boat slips will also be built on the south pier.

Swenson says most of the construction on the piers is expected to be complete before winter.

