Advertisement

Flamingos spotted in Ontonagon County!

It’s all part of a fundraiser for girl scout troop 5139 in Ontonagon County.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - ‘You’ve been Flocked.’ It’s all part of a fundraiser for girl scout troop 5139 in Ontonagon County. Patti sent us these pictures on Facebook. She says plastic flamingos are bringing smiles and excitement to the area.

The flamingos will sit on a lawn for 2 days, then mysteriously migrate to another lawn. If you want to pick the next ‘victim,’ it is a donation of $15-30. You can call Sherry at 906-287-1485.

All the money raised is going to the girl scout troop, who also plans to donate some of the funds to Ewen-Trout Creek School classes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Residents hold candles around the former location of the gazebo.
Michigamme residents hold candlelight vigil for removed pocket park gazebo
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall

Latest News

(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo)
U.P. Michigan Works is OPEN for walk-ins
Flamingos are spotted in Ontonagon County!
Flamingos are spotted in Ontonagon County!
Lake Superior as seen on a summer day. (WLUC photo)
Lake Superior Day celebration in Copper harbor this weekend
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming