Flamingos spotted in Ontonagon County!

ONTONAGON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - ‘You’ve been Flocked.’ It’s all part of a fundraiser for girl scout troop 5139 in Ontonagon County. Patti sent us these pictures on Facebook. She says plastic flamingos are bringing smiles and excitement to the area.

The flamingos will sit on a lawn for 2 days, then mysteriously migrate to another lawn. If you want to pick the next ‘victim,’ it is a donation of $15-30. You can call Sherry at 906-287-1485.

All the money raised is going to the girl scout troop, who also plans to donate some of the funds to Ewen-Trout Creek School classes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.