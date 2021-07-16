Advertisement

Farm Fresh Fridays continue at Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming

Sign outside Partridge Creek Farm
Sign outside Partridge Creek Farm(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is continuing their Farm Fresh Fridays program. Here’s how it works, no matter your income level you can pick up locally harvested fresh produce from partridge creek.

Using volunteer vouchers, which can be earned by helping with the gardens, removing weeds or other jobs, you can pick up the produce on Fridays. For Partridge Creek Farm staff, it’s about making sure the community has access to fresh food.

“The whole point of it is to get fresh nutritious healthy produce out to the community and to the people who traditionally wouldn’t be able to afford it, so no matter what your income level is you’ll be able to get top notch produce that was harvested fresh daily and is very nutritious and delicious,” said Lauren Caprini from Partridge Creek Farm.

Farm Fresh Friday runs now through October. This is the second year for the program.

