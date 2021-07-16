Advertisement

Dunegrass holds ribbon cutting for grand opening in Marquette

Store staff and LSCP members at ribbon cutting for Dunegrass
Store staff and LSCP members at ribbon cutting for Dunegrass(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now open: Dunegrass, the latest marijuana distributor in Marquette. Thursday afternoon, the ribbon cutting for Dunegrass marked their grand opening.

The store is located in south Marquette at the former Farmer Q’s Market on Genesee street. They offer a variety of cannabis products including flower, edibles and vapes. With other marijuana providers in town, we asked staff at Dunegrass what sets them apart.

“Really what it boils down to is the customer experience, everyone has access to similar products and similar pricing and things like that so what it boils down to is the experience, who does the customer feel comfortable going to talk to, to have these conversations and that’s where we make our mark,” said Eric Piedmonte, Chief Operations Officer for Dunegrass.

To celebrate the grand opening Dunegrass is offering a buy one, get one sale for the entire store Saturday and Sunday.

