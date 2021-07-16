Advertisement

Days of nice weather

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High pressure is overhead and will stay in the area through the weekend. Therefore, it will be a quiet and sunny weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by Sunday. A weak front moves through by Tuesday morning and we catch a slight cool down. Then, a disturbance brings widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid 80s inland and upper 70s at the shorelines

Sunday: Toasty and sunny

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, cooler elsewhere

Monday: Hot and mostly sunny

>Highs: Around 90° inland, 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Morning light showers with a mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

