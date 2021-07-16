Days of nice weather
High pressure is overhead and will stay in the area through the weekend. Therefore, it will be a quiet and sunny weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by Sunday. A weak front moves through by Tuesday morning and we catch a slight cool down. Then, a disturbance brings widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday.
Today: Sunny and warm
>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s shorelines
Saturday: Sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid 80s inland and upper 70s at the shorelines
Sunday: Toasty and sunny
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, cooler elsewhere
Monday: Hot and mostly sunny
>Highs: Around 90° inland, 80s elsewhere
Tuesday: Morning light showers with a mix of sun/clouds
>Highs: Mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
