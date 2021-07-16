Classic cars to cruise the Keweenaw

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Cruisers and the non-profit Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness are holding a fundraiser this weekend.

The non-profit group raises money to support random community members who need help from time to time.

There is a collectable car cruise starting Saturday in Calumet that goes all the way to Copper Harbor.

It ends in the harbor with live music, food and drinks.

“We have Rewind coming from the Houghton/Hancock area, they’ll be playing music from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” said Kindness Board Member Kim Kaura.

“We [all] stay in line, so if you were along Great Sand Bay, you’d see a mile or longer of classic cars, just a steady stream of them,” said Keweenaw Cruiser John Cima.

For more information on the event, reach out to either organization linked above.

