Advertisement

Classic cars to cruise the Keweenaw

A classic car cruise that goes all around the Upper Peninsula’s favorite county
The Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness on the left and the Keweenaw Cruisers on the...
The Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness on the left and the Keweenaw Cruisers on the right.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Cruisers and the non-profit Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness are holding a fundraiser this weekend.

The non-profit group raises money to support random community members who need help from time to time.

There is a collectable car cruise starting Saturday in Calumet that goes all the way to Copper Harbor.

It ends in the harbor with live music, food and drinks.

“We have Rewind coming from the Houghton/Hancock area, they’ll be playing music from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” said Kindness Board Member Kim Kaura.

“We [all] stay in line, so if you were along Great Sand Bay, you’d see a mile or longer of classic cars, just a steady stream of them,” said Keweenaw Cruiser John Cima.

For more information on the event, reach out to either organization linked above.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash

Latest News

One of the bands performing for Music on Third
Music on Third returns to Marquette with great turnout
Logo for Art on the Blocks
New art event looks to bring artists into Marquette
Store staff and LSCP members at ribbon cutting for Dunegrass
Dunegrass holds ribbon cutting for grand opening in Marquette
The Quincy Green is where Canal Run finishes.
Canal run closes in on race time