Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are...
Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
COVID cases surge nationwide
Dial Help is located in Houghton and helps the community better its mental health.
WUPHD survey results give momentum to counselling and substance abuse programs
Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18...
New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s
Delta COVID variant
Fully vaccinated still protected against Delta variant