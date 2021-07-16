Canal run closes in on race time

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Race day is sneaking up, making Canal Run and local businesses sprint to the finish to ensure everything is ready to go.

“We have great registration numbers right now, over 650 people are signed up,” said Angela Luskin, Canal Run race director. “Lots of chatter within the community, lots of support, definitely lots of excitement.”

Superior Equipment & Events Co-Owner Donna Berryman says that Canal Run means good money for local businesses too.

“It brings a lot of out-of-town people who always come back because the Keweenaw is a great place to vacation,” added Berryman.

Superior Equipment & Events set up the Canal Run home base on the Quincy Green Thursday.

Which Berryman says is a must to make any event run smooth. Volunteers also spent hours grabbing direction markers and cups for water along the course.

The Quincy Green (a.k.a. the old Hancock High School, now a Finlandia building) is where registration and the finish line will be for Canal Run.

Racers will get their bib bags there on Friday, and finish there on Saturday.

Part of any race bag is a Canal Run shirt made by Superior Graphics in Houghton.

“Hot summertime, so we try to do the wicking shirts,” said Superior Graphics Co-Owner Gary Gutshall. “They’re popular nowadays, keep the runners cool, and they can wear them after too. So it’s kind of a dual-purpose use.”

For all who have helped with Canal Run so far, Luskin leaves a final message.

“This race would not be possible without just tremendous support,” said Luskin. “From our volunteers, our race committee, our sponsors and our community for allowing this to happen. So we thank them.”

