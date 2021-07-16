Advertisement

Campfire CoWorks offers collaborative work spaces; seeking new members

Memberships are offered on a monthly, weekly and daily basis
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks is changing the way the business is done in Marquette.

The downtown space gives you access to workstations and professional-grade studio equipment, such as a green screen and a podcasting set.

The founder says the collaborative work environment encourages conversations and creativity among like-minded individuals.

Campfire CoWorks is currently seeking members who want to make their mark on the community.

“What we’re selling here, again, isn’t a place to sit down and just work. It’s access to other people who are also building their dream, chasing their dream, taking their spark into the world. Fire starters,” explains Keith Glendon. “You know the unique thing is, the more membership we get, the more value there is in the space.”

Daily and weekly passes and equipment rentals are offered in addition to monthly memberships.

Campfire CoWorks is located at 132 Washington St.

In addition to workspaces and creative equipment, Campfire CoWorks hosts fun events for the community. Tomorrow, Saturday the 17th, there is a Super Smash Bros. tournament right inside the hub. This isn’t a members only event- anyone is welcome to participate, you just have to bring your own controller. The tournament starts at 7 pm and there is a $10 entry fee. That covers the cost of pizza and a $50 cash prize for the winner.

You can visit Campfire CoWorks’ website here or find them on Facebook.

