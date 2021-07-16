Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday it was a ‘taste of Egypt’ for workers at the Norlite Nursing Center. Brookridge Heights continued its virtual voyage for healthcare workers and community partners.

The Chef from Brookridge Heights prepared a menu consisting of chicken shawarma, kabobs and Egyptian rice. For staff at Brookridge Heights, this is a way to say thank you to healthcare workers who’ve been through a difficult time this past year.

“Norlite, the other nursing facilities here in our community and assisted living facilities in our community, we all work together to help provide those services to those in need so, it’s really just a good collaboration, we work together on a regular basis and this is our way of saying thank you,” said Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter.

Every month, Brookridge is virtually visiting different countries. Last month it was Italy.

