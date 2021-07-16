2 Upper Michigan RV retailers reopen as Camping World SuperCenters

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLUC) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced Friday the grand opening of its RV and outdoor dealerships in Escanaba and Ishpeming.

Grand opening events will be held throughout next weekend at the two Camping World SuperCenters located at 2905 North Lincoln Road in Escanaba and 600 US-41 West in Ishpeming.

The two locations are the former Hilltop RV Superstore locations, which were acquired by Camping World in May this year.

“Michigan is consistently a strong market for the RV and outdoor enthusiast,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings said in a March press relese. “This acquisition expands our reach into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and allows us to bring our assortment closer to the consumer to fulfill their needs.”

The company now has a total of six locations in Michigan.

The grand opening celebration begins on Friday, July 23 and will run through Sunday, July 25, featuring special deals on new 2021 RVs and huge discounts on a variety of RV and outdoor gear.

Customers are encouraged to visit during the Grand Opening weekend to receive special gift incentives.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit the Camping World Careers website.

