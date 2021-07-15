Advertisement

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

Some government agencies are changing the Asian carp label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic.
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a...
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Minnesota state Sen. Foung Hawj and fellow Sen. John Hoffman have won approval of a measure requiring that Minnesota agencies refer to the fish as "invasive carp." Now some other government agencies are taking the same step in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service quietly changed its designation to "invasive carp" in April.(John Flesher | AP Photo/John Flesher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - What’s in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot.

For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild.

Now some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic.

At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them.

