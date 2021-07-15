Work on Shiras Drive in Marquette begins Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, Shiras Drive between US-41 and Schoolcraft Road will be closed to through traffic.

The closure is required to replace utilities and reconstruct the roadway. Work is expected to last five weeks.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour, and advisory signing.

Project plans can be accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering website.

Oberstar Construction is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process.

