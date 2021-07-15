Advertisement

West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - According to the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the Levelland SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon.

Two other deputies were shot and are in critical condition, KCBD reported. One is a Hockley County Officer and one is a Levelland police officer.

A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police initially reported four officers injured.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., there was a report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

