U.P. Land Conservancy to host “Lands Alive” artwalk at Chocolay Bayou Natural Preserve late August

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in nearly a year and a half, the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) will be hosting an in-person event.

Aug. 20 through 22 will feature an artwalk at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve located between Marquette and Harvey.

The conservancy said the 12.5-acre bayou popular for its birding hotspots has been the busiest of their eleven preserves -- after seeing more public use during the pandemic.

The UPLC engages the public on the protection and enjoyment of their 6,000-plus acres of lands throughout the Upper Peninsula -- so they look forward to meeting face-to-face again come late August.

“I think we’ve got five more slots for local artists who might want to come out to the preserve and showcase their art on August 20th, 21st and 22nd. We’ve got a few hours every day that we’re asking folks to show their art out on the preserve and we want the community to come out, walk through the preserve, experience nature and experience nature-inspired art and kind of reconnect with each other,” said UPLC Executive Director Andrea Denham.

Denham said they hope to raise funds in the August artwalk event, towards supporting trail improvements needed throughout the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve.

