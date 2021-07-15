‘Traveling Science’ returns to Ishpeming with electro lab for kids

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Electrical currents flowed outside Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Thursday afternoon -- and not because of the weather.

‘Traveling Science’ is in town.

Michigan Science Center’s mobile laboratory, sponsored by Aramco, returned after a year hiatus to give kids a hands-on 101 on circuitry.

“(We’re) going over basic parts of circuits -- making some potato circuits, which is an activity that I’m sure many of us done in school when we were young but it’s a really exciting one,” said Anna Sterner, Michigan Science Center Director of Learning Programs

Sterner and her assistant Taylor guided dozens of excited students -- for the zinc and copper strips to react with the acids inside the potato -- and produce enough voltage to light up an LED bulb.

The next project involved making and taking home some circuit jewelry -- “digital bling.”

Not a bad highlight to the center’s seasonal visit to the U.P. from Ontanagon Township Library Wednesday to Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Thursday.

“We just want you to have a positive experience with science and take that with you throughout the rest of your learning career,” said Sterner.

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Children’s Librarian Heather Lander said this was their first event with a presenter since summer 2019.

“Just to avoid having a huge group at once, we tried to plan it so that it would be between two and four. And with how much attendance we’ve already had, I’m really glad that we’ve done that!” Lander said.

‘Traveling Science’ continues Friday in Masonville. before heading back to the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

And at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library, they have more events lined up -- both virtual and in-person, including ‘Tween & Teen Take and Make’ and ‘Storytime at the Park’ both on July 20 and 27.

