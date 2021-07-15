Advertisement

A Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Begins Friday

Which Will Continue into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday:

Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Saturday:

Sunny, continued warm

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday:

Little change: Mainly sunny

Highs: 80s, locally cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Warm and dry weather will continue into next week.  A front to the northwest should pass through the U.P. on Monday night leading to cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

