A Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Begins Friday
Which Will Continue into Next Week
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday:
Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Saturday:
Sunny, continued warm
Highs: mainly 80s
Sunday:
Little change: Mainly sunny
Highs: 80s, locally cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes
Warm and dry weather will continue into next week. A front to the northwest should pass through the U.P. on Monday night leading to cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
