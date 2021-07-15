A Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Begins Friday

Friday:

Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Saturday:

Sunny, continued warm

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday:

Little change: Mainly sunny

Highs: 80s, locally cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Warm and dry weather will continue into next week. A front to the northwest should pass through the U.P. on Monday night leading to cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

