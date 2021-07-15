Rehabilitated hawk released from Chocolay Raptor Center

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A bird has returned to life in the wild after healing from injuries.

The Chocolay Raptor Center took in a male broad-winged hawk five weeks ago. The center consulted with a veterinarian, who discovered the bird had a broken wing.

The hawk spent three weeks in intensive care at the center, where his wing was wrapped in a sling. He was then moved to an enclosed space where he could stretch his wings, and he began to fly.

“Most of the rehabbed birds we get it don’t make it,” said Chocolay Raptor Center president and co-founder Jerry Maynard. “They are either too sick or too badly injured to be rehabbed, so they have to be euthanized. A simple fracture where the two ends of the break are lined up has a chance, and this one evidently healed pretty well.”

The hawk was a bit timid when he was released, but he eventually made his way into the woods. Now, he is healthy and free in his natural habitat once again.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.