Recycle 906 Spotlight: Marquette Co. recycling rates increasing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the Marquette County solid waste management authority director, says Marquette County recycling rates have improved significantly since the new facility went online. He says the increased access to recycling via curbside carts, municipality engagement and promotion has led to residents participating more.

Austin also reminds people about recycling contamination. That includes items such as plastic bags, food waste, diapers, batteries, and medical waste.

To find out what you can and can’t recycle in Marquette County, click here.

