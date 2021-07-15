Advertisement

Recycle 906 Spotlight: Marquette Co. recycling rates increasing

Brad Austin, the Marquette County solid waste management authority director, says Marquette County recycling rates have improved significantly since the new facility went online.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the Marquette County solid waste management authority director, says Marquette County recycling rates have improved significantly since the new facility went online. He says the increased access to recycling via curbside carts, municipality engagement and promotion has led to residents participating more.

Austin also reminds people about recycling contamination. That includes items such as plastic bags, food waste, diapers, batteries, and medical waste.

To find out what you can and can’t recycle in Marquette County, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
Handcuffs graphic.
Woman, man arrested following 102 mph traffic stop earlier this month in Marenisco Township
Robert Guilmette (left) and Clifford Bailey (right)
Two men sentenced in separate child abuse cases in Chippewa County

Latest News

Recycle 906 Spotlight: Marquette Co. Solid Waste Management Authority Director talks about...
Recycle 906 Spotlight: Marquette Co. Solid Waste Management Authority Director talks about recycling in the area
Copper Country Humane Society warns business of phone scam
Copper Country Humane Society warns business of phone scam
Negaunee Little league Junior Baseball Team in need of community donations
Negaunee Little league Junior Baseball Team in need of community donations
Houghton City Council approves rezoning for possible new campground
Houghton City Council approves rezoning for possible new campground