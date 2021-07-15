Negaunee Little league Junior Baseball Team in need of community donations

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County baseball team is heading to a state tournament next week and in need of community support.

The Negaunee Little League Junior Baseball team won the District 11 Championship and is preparing to leave for the Michigan Little League Junior Baseball State Tournament in Saginaw.

This is the first time in ten years that a Negaunee team is heading to Lower Michigan.

The team needs donations and is using a GoFundMe to raise money for travel expenses.

“Negaunee’s a sports town. It’s got a rich history and for us to be able to have our own little slice of that, it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to these boys,” Coach Randy Richardson said.

“It means a lot because we worked hard for this. That’s about it. I’m just happy to go down and make some memories with my friends,” said team member Nick Grengs.

Donations are being accepted through the team’s GoFundMe by clicking here or by sending direct donations to Negaunee Little League at PO Box 164 Negaunee, MI 49866.

