Advertisement

Negaunee Little league Junior Baseball Team in need of community donations

The team is preparing to leave for the Michigan Little League Junior Baseball State Tournament in Saginaw.
The eleven boys and their families and coaches will head to Saginaw Wednesday, July 21.
The eleven boys and their families and coaches will head to Saginaw Wednesday, July 21.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County baseball team is heading to a state tournament next week and in need of community support.

The Negaunee Little League Junior Baseball team won the District 11 Championship and is preparing to leave for the Michigan Little League Junior Baseball State Tournament in Saginaw.

This is the first time in ten years that a Negaunee team is heading to Lower Michigan.

The team needs donations and is using a GoFundMe to raise money for travel expenses.

“Negaunee’s a sports town. It’s got a rich history and for us to be able to have our own little slice of that, it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to these boys,” Coach Randy Richardson said.

“It means a lot because we worked hard for this. That’s about it. I’m just happy to go down and make some memories with my friends,” said team member Nick Grengs.

Donations are being accepted through the team’s GoFundMe by clicking here or by sending direct donations to Negaunee Little League at PO Box 164 Negaunee, MI 49866.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan

Latest News

Bridge
How MDOT inspects bridges across Michigan
Marquette Monthly to resume publication
Marquette Monthly to resume publication
Music on Third returns Thursday
Music on Third returns Thursday
New businesses reflect on beginning their journey in Houghton County
New businesses reflect on beginning their journey in Houghton County