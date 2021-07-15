MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Ishpeming man is dead following a crash that happened over the weekend in Marquette County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP)-Negaunee post are investigating the crash, which happened on County Road CG in Ishpeming Township. The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. MSP reports that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on County Road CG when it struck a northbound ORV.

The driver of the ORV has been identified as 64-year-old Joseph Nault of Ishpeming. Nault died at the scene. Both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers. The driver of the truck was brought to Bell Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash. Troopers were assisted by Ishpeming Township Fire Department, UP Health Systems EMS, and the Marquette Count Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.