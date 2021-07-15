Advertisement

Michigan LEO awarded $10M federal grant to support apprenticeships

Michigan was one of just 15 states to receive a State Apprenticeship Equity, Expansion and Innovation grant award.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to support the state’s registered apprenticeship expansion efforts and increase employment opportunities for Michigan residents.(State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to support the state’s registered apprenticeship expansion efforts and increase employment opportunities for Michiganders.

“As we put Michigan back to work, Registered Apprenticeship programs offer on-ramps to high-demand, high-skill careers, and in Michigan we have committed to expanding these educational opportunities to ensure more Michiganders can get good-paying jobs,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Increasing access to education and training opportunities will help us achieve our 60 by 30 goal to have 60% of Michigan’s adult with post-secondary education or skills training by 2030, improve the quality of life and help Michiganders secure good-paying jobs, and ensure businesses have the workforce they need to succeed and grow our economy.”

Grant funds will be used to establish the Michigan Statewide Targeted Apprenticeship Inclusion & Readiness System (MiSTAIRS) a partnership of LEO, the Michigan Works! network, Michigan Career & Technical Institute, Michigan Association of Community and Adult Education, and the Access to Apprenticeship Consortium including labor and associated contractors.

MiSTAIRS will focus on those most severely impacted by COVID-19 and expand registered apprenticeship opportunities for women, people of color, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school equivalency diploma or equivalent.

MiSTAIRS will enable more than 1,640 workers to enroll in Registered Apprenticeship programs over a four-year period in sectors that include advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, healthcare, information technology and mobility – helping to secure Michigan’s short-term economic recovery and long-term success.

Michigan was one of just 15 states to receive a State Apprenticeship Equity, Expansion and Innovation grant award and one of 5 states to receive a maximum $10 million award from the U.S. Department of Labor.

State Apprenticeship Expansion and MiSTAIRS align with Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60% by 2030.

More information about Michigan State Apprenticeship Expansion is available at Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.

