Michigan DNR: Offices reopen to the public Tuesday; other facilities, sites will open throughout summer
Customer service centers will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Labor Day.
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In another step toward resuming regular operations, Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will open to the public Tuesday, July 20, starting a three-days-per-week schedule – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – that will last through Labor Day.
Staff in these offices are busy this week preparing for visitors. Customer service centers** and field offices in the following locations will be open July 20, 21 and 22:
- Baraga**
- Bay City**
- Cadillac**
- Crystal Falls
- Detroit**
- Escanaba**
- Gaylord**
- Lansing**
- Marquette**
- Naubinway
- Newberry**
- Norway
- Plainwell**
- Roscommon**
- Sault Ste. Marie**
- Traverse City**
These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan, and staff is eager to reopen the doors to the public.
Like most agencies and businesses throughout Michigan, the DNR suspended public access to many buildings and facilities in keeping with COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions. All DNR customer service centers, field offices and other destinations are expected to return to their pre-pandemic office hours Tuesday, Sept. 7; public dates and hours vary by location. Between now and then, some may open, depending on the seasonal needs of the public.
Find the office nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers.
Additional opening dates, information:
- Headquarters buildings at Michigan state parks and recreation areas and state-managed harbors are open.
- On Belle Isle in Detroit, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is now open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Belle Isle Aquarium (operated by the Belle Isle Conservancy) reopens Friday, July 16, and will be open to the public 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The casino and Flynn Pavilion are open for rentals.
- All DNR shooting ranges are open. Check each range’s webpage for dates and hours of operation.
- The Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit opens Friday, July 16.
- Michigan History Center museums and historic sites vary by location. The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee reopened in early June, while the flagship Michigan History Museum in Lansing opens Friday, Aug. 6, for limited weekend hours (Fridays/Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.) throughout August.
- The Archives of Michigan opens Monday, Aug. 2, by appointment. Until then, staff will provide reference services by phone and email.
- The Pigeon River Country Discovery Center in Vanderbilt opens Sunday, July 18, and will be open to the public Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4:00 p.m.
- State fish hatchery buildings and weirs remain closed.
State parks and campgrounds, state game and wildlife areas, state forests and many other places are open, as they have been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the DNR’s COVID-19 information page for updates on all facility closures and reopening dates.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still recommends that people not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear face masks when in crowded outdoor settings.
Additionally, visitors at DNR facilities and sites may see some DNR employees wearing face masks as an added precaution for the comfort and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.
