Michigan DNR: Offices reopen to the public Tuesday; other facilities, sites will open throughout summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In another step toward resuming regular operations, Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will open to the public Tuesday, July 20, starting a three-days-per-week schedule – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – that will last through Labor Day.

Staff in these offices are busy this week preparing for visitors. Customer service centers** and field offices in the following locations will be open July 20, 21 and 22:

Baraga**

Bay City**

Cadillac**

Crystal Falls

Detroit**

Escanaba**

Gaylord**

Lansing**

Marquette**

Naubinway

Newberry**

Norway

Plainwell**

Roscommon**

Sault Ste. Marie**

Traverse City**

These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan, and staff is eager to reopen the doors to the public.

Like most agencies and businesses throughout Michigan, the DNR suspended public access to many buildings and facilities in keeping with COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions. All DNR customer service centers, field offices and other destinations are expected to return to their pre-pandemic office hours Tuesday, Sept. 7; public dates and hours vary by location. Between now and then, some may open, depending on the seasonal needs of the public.

Find the office nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers.

Additional opening dates, information:

State parks and campgrounds, state game and wildlife areas, state forests and many other places are open, as they have been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the DNR’s COVID-19 information page for updates on all facility closures and reopening dates.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still recommends that people not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear face masks when in crowded outdoor settings.

Additionally, visitors at DNR facilities and sites may see some DNR employees wearing face masks as an added precaution for the comfort and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.

