Michigamme residents hold candlelight vigil for removed pocket park gazebo

Now that the gazebo has been relocated, residents say they can no longer recreate along the water as they have in the past.
Residents hold candles around the former location of the gazebo.
Residents hold candles around the former location of the gazebo.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday evening, Michigamme residents gathered to commemorate the gazebo removed from the town’s pocket park earlier this week.

Since 2019, Michigamme residents have held rallies and signed petitions to reserve the park for public use, as it has been in the past. At the vigil, community members braved the rain to light candles on the spot where the gazebo once stood.

Vigil attendees say the park and gazebo have served as a swimming and gathering place for generations. Now that it is removed, they say community members have no way to recreate along the water.

“Much of the population of Michigamme is elderly,” said resident Whitney Saunders. “Now, they don’t have anywhere to sit, and they won’t be able to use it in the same way. It’s painful that the township board went against so many of the residents who wanted to keep it here.”

Township Supervisor William Seppanen said recently, “At the June board meeting the township discussed it, read the letter again from the Road Commission and then made the decision that we would follow the Road Commissions request not to call it a park and we were going to move the gazebo.”

However, Saunders says in Marquette County Road Commission’s letter does not request the removal of the gazebo. The letter states, “Although the gazebo is technically considered to be an encroachment, it is one that the road commission had determined does not interfere with the use of the right-of-way for its intended purposes…In this instance, the Road Commission has exercised its discretion to allow the gazebo to remain until further notice.”

At the vigil, the park’s supporters voiced their disagreement with the township board’s decision.

“The supervisor has tried for the last two years to challenge the Road Commission’s decision to preserve this right away for public use,” said Pocket Park Committee member Jerry Roach. “They’re trying to basically rub out the pocket park by the symbolic removal of the gazebo.”

“I feel that this was done very secretively,” said Michigamme resident Tricia Martinez. “This was very underhanded, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Others say the town won’t be the same without the gazebo.

“This area’s been used by people for about 150 years,” said resident Richard Wedin. “It was dedicated to the public in the 1800s. I’ve got a house about two blocks away, and losing access to this parcel of land is going to devalue my house.”

The gazebo has been moved to a nearby location on East Main Street. However, residents say the water in the area is not suitable for swimming.

