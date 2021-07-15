Advertisement

M-28 resurfacing in Schoolcraft County begins July 19

The project includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $140,000 to resurface about a...
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $140,000 to resurface about a half-mile of M-28 east of Seney in Schoolcraft County in late July 2021.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $140,000 to resurface about a half-mile of M-28 east of Seney in Schoolcraft County.

The project includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings.

Work is set to begin Monday, July 19, and be completed on Wednesday, July 28. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

MDOT says one alternating lane will be open on M-28 using traffic regulators, and says this project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

