I-75 emergency repairs in Chippewa County begin July 20

MDOT says one lane will be closed on both northbound and southbound I-75 for the duration of the work, which is expected to end Aug. 6.
Starting July 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be making emergency repairs to a stretch of I-75 in Chippewa County.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making emergency repairs to a stretch of I-75 in Chippewa County.

In response to pavement depressions and voids that developed at a culvert on I-75 at the north branch of the Munuscong River, MDOT will be investing about $118,000 to make emergency pavement repairs. This is in the area near Rudyard and Kinchloe.

The contractor will be injecting polyurethane material to fill voids in the ground and stabilize the pavement.

Work begins Tuesday, July 20, and is expected to be completed on Friday, August 6. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

MDOT says one lane will be closed on both northbound and southbound I-75 for the duration of the work, and says this project is necessary for continued safe operation of the roadway.

