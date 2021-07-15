Gwinn schools to offer summer meal program through Aug. 29

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools has announced it will run the Summer Food Service Program for children.

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under, or persons up to age 26, who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a State or local public educational agency. The meals will be provided without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the following sites from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays until August 29, 2021:

KI Sawyer Elementary School

Gwinn/Middle High School

Meals are packed in multiples for home use.

For questions regarding this program, please contact Food Service Director, Barbie Ward-Thomas at 906-346-0313 or barbie.ward@gwinnschools.org.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

